Watch Social Affairs Correspondent Christine Alsford's full interview with Cllr Rory Love, Kent County Council's Cabinet Member for Education and Skills.

The man in charge of delivering improvements to services for pupils in Kent with special educational needs has revealed they have been making progress, but admits there is still more work to do.

ITV Meridian has spoken to Councillor Rory Love, Kent County Council's cabinet member for Education and Skills.

It comes after families said that the current provision for children is worse than ever.

The council said it has more than a 100 different targets, and are almost half way towards achieving them.

Bosses at Kent County Council say they know there is more work to do. Credit: ITV Meridian

Challenging Cllr Love on what actual 'nuts and bolts' improvements have been made for pupils, he said: "We're working with our partners, with the NHS, with the educational establishments right across Kent to make improvements to the whole of the system.

"The backlog in speech and language assessments has fallen from over 500 to just over 100 now.

"We're setting up new models of local schools working together in area groups, in locality groups, so that they can share some good practice.

"And there's still more work to do and I want to make the point that, you know, we are, this is work in progress, we are continuing with the task.

"We're speeding up timescales for processing, and looking to improve the placements. We know we're not there yet. We're not complacent about it.

"We know we've got more to do."

Christine Alsford has been speaking to the Smitherman family, who live near Ashford, and say over the last year things have gone from bad to worse for their son Oliver.

Last year, Kent County Council (KCC) was accused of failing children who have special educational needs and disabilities, and the government threatened to take away control of services away from the authority.

One year on from this, families say things have only deteriorated further, despite Kent County Council's claims that things have improved.

"We're in touch with families all the time and we get that sort of feedback, but we also get feedback that says that things are really going well," Clllr Love added.

"It is a mixed picture at the moment, but I think looking objectively at the statistics, it shows that we're actually working in the right direction."

Cllr Rory Love says they have almost half way towards achieving their targets.

Lots of families have told ITV Meridian they feel their children are being inappropriately placed into mainstream schools which aren't always able to provide the appropriate support.

But Cllr Rory Love maintains that m ainstream schools are better for children.

"T hey give better outcomes," he added.

"At the end of the day, when children go on into adult life, those who have been through a mainstream school end up with better outcomes."

