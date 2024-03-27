A couple from Newport on the Isle of Wight have celebrated their 70th anniversary at their care home.

Mary Clarke, 90, and her husband John, 95, met by chance at a dance hall in Ryde back in 1953, and said it was love at first sight for both of them.

Seven decades on, they say the secret to a long happy marriage is having both common and separate interests.

The couple, who live in a sheltered housing scheme run by The Abbeyfield Society were joined by friends, family and staff at their home to enjoy a buffet and a Platinum Anniversary cake, made by their housekeeper.

John and Mary married in Nottingham in March 1954. Credit: The Abbeyfield Society

John and Mary married in Nottingham in March 1954, which they cite as their most romantic moment.

Mary and John have made lots of happy memories since, and together they have raised their three sons, Paul, John and Alun.

When asked about the secret to the longevity of their loving relationship, Mary and John said that it was founded upon “happiness, understanding each other, and having both common and separate interests.”

