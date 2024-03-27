Play Brightcove video

The egg was designed by a local craft group known as 'Hurst Hookers'.

A giant crochet Easter egg has been installed in a small village in an effort to bring smiles to residents and raise money for charity.

A local craft group in Hurst, Berkshire created the two-metre high and one-and-a-half-metre wide display opposite the village pond.

The Hurst Hookers took around six months to make the 250 crochet squares which cover the egg.

One of the group's members, Heather Howarth said: "The ladies started on the squares around six months ago.

The Easter bunny was the finishing touch on top of the display. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Then we sewed them into strips, and then they were sewn through onto the chicken wire onto the frame of the egg. Then the giant rabbit was sewn on top.

The idea came after one of the ladies saw something similar had been created in Italy.

Mrs Howarth's husband David, designed the egg’s framework and was made in their garage.

David Howarth said: "I'm not an engineer, I'm a carpet layer by trade, but I did a course in welding which came in very handy when making the egg."

There is a QR code so visitors can donate to Bowel Cancer UK in memory of local Tom Pearce who died last year.

Play Brightcove video

Tom's wife Catherine spoke to ITV News Meridian.

Tom's wife, Catherine Pearce said: "I'm so grateful, they're such a lovely group of ladies. The charity meant a lot to me husband. He did a lot of marathons, raising money for [Bowel Cancer UK].

"It's nice that we can carry on his legacy and raise some money as well."

The group is planning to sell the egg are would like to hear from interested buyers, until then it will remain on display until early April.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…