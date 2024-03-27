Members of the Gurkha community from Reading and Basingstoke have met with the Ministry of Defence today - to discuss their concerns over pensions.

They are fighting over pension inequalities between Gurkha veterans and British soldiers.

There have been more than two years of talks and now some veterans are making plans - to resume protests including hunger strikes.

Veterans gathered at the Ministry of Defence

Veteran, Maj Jud Bahadur Gurung said: "It's important because, we became part of the British Army in 1978, and we should have been treated in every respect, similar to the British Soldier.

"We're very frustrated because every time it's delay, delay delay, expecially for the older folks, they're dying by the day.

"The quicker this is resolved, it's in the interest of everybody, including the British and Nepalese government."

The MOD says The UK Government takes its responsibilities to "veterans very seriously, and that it remains committed to supporting Gurkhas and their families during and post service."

