A 13-year-old boy has been left with life-threatening injuries following reports he had been hit by a car in Eastbourne in East Sussex.

He was airlifted to hospital on Wednesday afternoon. (27 March)

Emergency services were called to the scene on Hazelwood Avenue at around 3:50pm following reports - the child had been hit by a car.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the situation.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Glenmore."

