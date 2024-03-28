Play Brightcove video

Wiltshire Police chased driver Muneeb Mehran on the M4.

A driver who led officers on a high-speed chase reaching more than 140mph has been jailed, police said.Muneeb Mehran, 23, of Whurley Way, Maidenhead, Berkshire, was spotted driving a Volkswagen Passat on the M4 eastbound near junction 15 on January 19 this year.Wiltshire Police said the vehicle was being driven at speeds of around 130mph near Swindon when it was first spotted, with officers illuminating their lights to indicate it should pull over.The car stopped on the hard shoulder and officers approached the vehicle to instruct the driver to switch off his engine.However, dashcam footage from the police car shows how Mehran drove off at speed, and a pursuit was authorised.

Mehran reached speeds of more than 140mph through temporary roadworks on the M4, where the speed limit was reduced to 40mph, and undertook vehicles.The pursuit continued into the Thames Valley Police area, with officers from both forces managing to safely stop the vehicle.Mehran, who had a revoked licence and no insurance, was the only person inside the car.Wiltshire Police said he later admitted charges of dangerous driving, failing to stop, possession of cannabis, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.The force added that Mehran was sentenced to 26 months in prison and disqualified from driving for 18 months, during a court hearing on March 22.PC Ben Greening, of Wiltshire Police, said: "The speeds at which Mehran was driving were totally unacceptable and showed a total disregard for other road users."It is extremely fortunate that nobody was injured or worse, killed, as a result of his reckless behaviour."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…