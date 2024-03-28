A man has been arrested in connection with a murder investigation in Oxford.

A 36-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested yesterday (Wednesday 27 March) on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assisting an offender.

He is currently in police custody.

It follows the death of Tobias Bruce, aged 32, from Oxford, who died following an incident in College Lane, Littlemore, on 25 February.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Stuart May, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and can confirm we have made an arrest.

“I appreciate the significant concern that this has caused in the local community, but I do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.

“We will continue to investigate this incident expeditiously and will, of course, provide any updates when we are able to.

“On behalf of Thames Valley Police, our thoughts and condolences remain with Mr Bruce’s family at what is an extremely difficult time for them.”

A 41-year-old man from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man from Botley has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specific controlled drug above the specified limit.

A 57-year-old woman from Headington has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have since been released on conditional bail.

A 33-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action.

