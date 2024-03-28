Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins has been speaking to Michelle who waived her right to anonymity.

A woman from Sussex who was sexually abused as a child and then later raped as a young girl and a teenager, has welcomed a new service that aims to ensure that survivors of sexual offences are provided with the highest quality of care and support.

Michelle, now 56, has waived her right to anonymity.

She has spoken about her experience of reporting the abuse to police, and even though an adult was present, she says it was traumatic.

"It was very scary," she said.

"I just remember there being a lot of male officers.

"And I was just asked a lot of questions and there was a lot of writing involved. My memories are that I was very overwhelmed and I was very frightened."

Acting Detective Seargent Della Squires from the SOIT team explains was the scheme is about.

The scheme, called FIDES, has been launched by Sussex Police.

It comes 18 months after ITV News Meridian revealed that only 3% of Sussex Police investigations into sexual offences resulted in a prosecution.

Eight new Victim Support Co-ordinators will act as a single point of contact for survivors, build a rapport with them and help to develop an understanding of what barriers exist in reporting and where possible support a prosecution.

Victim Care Co-ordinator, Natalie Duke, explains what her role involves

Michelle, who now volunteers with Survivors Network says she hopes the service will continue to build compassionate bridges with courageous souls who reach out for help and report.

"People need to be able to walk into an environment where they feel safe and they feel heard and they are supported all the way through," she added.

"It’s important that we have this continued growth and understanding that people need to be heard in a very gentle and calm space, where they feel safe."

The aim of Victim Support Co-ordinators is to alleviate the volume of cases currently held by specialist rape investigation officers so they can concentrate on achieving prosecutions, develop trust and confidence with victims and, ultimately, to support an increase in positive outcomes and improved conviction rates.

The new VCs, who have recently completed their initial training and are now in post, will specifically focus on these cases and will also have additional training in areas such as domestic abuse, neurodiversity, and Black heritage.

It's hoped it will help them to best meet a more diverse range of needs.

If you or someone you know is in need of support, you can contact the following organisations:

Rape Crisis 0808 500 2222

Samaritians 116123

Mind.org.uk

Report a crime to your local police force via 101 or:

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Dorset Police

Wiltshire Police

Thames Valley Police

Surrey Police

Kent Police

Sussex Police

Essex Police

