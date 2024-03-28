The father of a 9-year-old boy killed in a road collision in Dorset says words cannot describe the pain he is feeling.

Zac Roe from Andover died on the 25 March 2024 after a collision on the A354 Salisbury Road at East Woodyates involving a grey Citroen DS9, a white Ford Transit van and a DAF cattle transporter truck and trailer. Zac was a passenger in the Citroen.

His father Josh said: "My heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Zac’s grandfather Chris Roe added: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life.

“You were taken too soon, but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams our little angel.”

The driver of the Citroen – a woman aged in her 30s from Hampshire – was arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released without charge for that offence. She was also arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with all those affected by the sad death of Zac Roe.

“An investigation is ongoing with detailed enquiries being carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

