HMP Lewes: Food poisoning victims discharged from hospital

Six prisoners and staff, struck down by suspected food poisoning at HMP Lewes in East Sussex, have been discharged from hospital.

Police, ambulance and fire services attended on Thursday after 15 people - all thought to have eaten the same meal - were reported unwell.

Those worst affected were taken to hospital but the Ministry of Justice confirmed on Friday that they had recovered enough to return to the prison.

Emergency services were called on Thursday afternoon

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the poisoning but it is not believed to be related to drugs.

HMP Lewes said they did not go into lockdown.

Nearby Eastbourne District General Hospital was temporarily “stood up to potentially receive casualties”, but later stood down, a spokesperson said.

The category B local prison has capacity to hold 742 male inmates.