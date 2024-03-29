More than 7,000 potholes have been reported across West Sussex since the beginning of March.

The county council said it's on course to have one of highest numbers of new reports ever recorded in one month.

Reports of defects this March have already reached almost 7,400.

A spokesperson for the council said 4,500 of those were identified as needing a repair and 3320 have been completed.

They said the weather had been a "big contributing factor in potholes forming", "with February seeing the highest level of rain since records began."

"Then in the first week of this month (March), we experienced a month’s worth of rain."

"In the past year, we have seen an overall record number of potholes and other safety defects being reported to us and we have also completed a record number of repairs."

The county council says it had approved an additional £4 million to support highway maintenance activities and repairs in 2024/25.

Kings Road, Chalfont St Giles, Buckinghamshire (before and after) Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

In Buckinghamshire, more than 32,000 road repairs have been completed in the past year.

The council said more than 30 crews have been working on road repairs, including potholes, some round the clock, seven days a week.

In November, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to tackle “the scourge of potholes” with an extra £8.3 billion of funding over 11 years for local roads maintenance in England using money saved by scrapping HS2 north of Birmingham.

