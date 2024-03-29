Sussex Scooterists celebrate Mod memories on 'Before we forget' tour

Play Brightcove video

ITV news reporter Charlotte Wilkins went to meet Scooter fans Alison and Henry as they prepare for their 2000 mile 'Modyssey.'

In a unique and nostalgic initiative, Alison-Marie Bowen and her partner, Henry Smith , are gearing up for their "Before We Forget Tour," a 10-day scooter journey covering 28 towns and spanning approximately 2150 miles.

The tour, starting in Brighton on 14 August 2024, aims to raise £5,000 for Alzheimer's Society, a cause that holds a special place in their hearts.

The tour is a trip down memory lane, mirroring the scooter rallies that were a hallmark of the 1980s.

The couple will start their journey in August, ending up on the Isle of Wight

Alison reflects on the significance of scooters in their lives, saying, "Once we were old enough, having any form of transport meant freedom to go places, to listen to your music of choice, meet like-minded people.

"For us, the common denominator to all of the more fun things listed above were scooters."

The couple will visit 28 towns, including Aberystwyth, Bournemouth, Brighton, Margate, Torquay, and many more, each with its own story from the vibrant scooter culture of the 1980s.

Their journey will culminate at the Isle of Wight national scooter rally.

The inspiration for the fundraiser comes from personal experience, as Henry's mother battled Alzheimer's before her passing in 2021.

The couple is determined to make a positive impact on the lives of people living with dementia.”

David Cohen, Community Fundraiser at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are grateful for Alison and Henry's commitment to raising funds for Alzheimer's Society.”

“One in three people born today will develop dementia in their lifetime, and there are and currently 900,000 people are living with dementia in the UK. A timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial to access treatment and support that can help people manage dementia symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.”

“Alzheimer’s Society provides help and hope to everyone living with dementia and this generous donation will ensure those affected get the life-changing support they need.”

“If you or your loved one are worried about experiencing dementia symptoms, you should visit your GP. They will try to assess what’s likely to be causing the problem.”

To support the ‘Before We Forget Tour’ and donate to Alzheimer's Society, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/ crowdfunding/GrassSkirtsTour.