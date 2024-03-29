Woman charged with stealing 48 boxes of eggs from Marks and Spencer

A woman has been charged with theft and driving offences after 48 boxes of eggs were stolen from a Marks and Spencer store in Oxfordshire.

Police were called to the Gateway Retail Park in Banbury on Tuesday after a store manager reported the theft and identified a suspect who tried to drive away.

Thames Valley Police pulled over a vehicle and said the eggs had now been returned to their rightful owner.

"Not your average poaching" the force wrote in a post on X which showed the recovered eggs.