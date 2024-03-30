A ferry service which connects Essex to Kent is running for the last time this evening.

The route between Gravesend and Tilbury has been jointly funded by Kent and Thurrock County Councils for more than 20 years, however it's been stopped due to financial pressures on both authorities.

The final service by Jetstream is due to leave Kent at 7pm (Saturday 30 March).

It's hoped a new operator could be found to re-open the service in the future.

In a statement Jetstream said: "We regret that Jetstream Tours will not be continuing our services beyond our contracted period of the 31st March 2024. We understand that the council have been seeking an alternative operator to continue the service.

"Jetstream Tours and our staff would like to thank ferry users for their ongoing support in this troubling time and we hope that a suitable funding solution can be found to sustain a regular and reliable ferry going forward."

