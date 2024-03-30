Man dies after falling from high rise balcony in Southampton

A man has died after falling from a high rise building in Southampton.

Hampshire Police were called to Centenary Plaza in Woolston at 8.47pm on Friday 29 March.

The man fell from a height off a flat balcony.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been informed.

Police say they are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to this incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...