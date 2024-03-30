New gallery blessed by Archbishop of Canterbury during Easter tour

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports on Justin Welby's visit to Maidstone

A new museum gallery, set to house more than 1,000 artefacts, has been blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury during a tour of Maidstone.

The Most Reverend Justin Welby prayed that “ those who come will recognise the history of this area”.

He added: “May your blessing rest upon all who work in this Museum, upon the Museum as a place of openness and warmth, of hospitality, of learning and of gratitude.”

The new archaeology gallery at Maidstone Museum is due to open to the public in June and will chart the history of the county town from the Stone Age to the mediaeval period.

The Archbishop’s visit on Saturday (30 March) was part of a week of events in the Maidstone area to mark Holy Week.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is shown the second volume of the Lambeth Bible at Maidstone Museum in Kent. Credit: Maidstone Borough Council

Justin Welby was also shown a number of religious artefacts, which will be displayed in the new gallery, including a second volume of the Lambeth Bible.

Written in Latin, it is believed to have originated from St Augustine’s Abbey in Canterbury around the mid-12th century.

Young people from Maidstone Museum’s youth group CUR8 and various local organisations including the Sea Cadets and Scouts were invited to look at the artefacts as part of the Archbishop’s visit.

Natalie Moor, Maidstone Museum Manager said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome the Archbishop of Canterbury today.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for young people involved with the museum to be able to discuss with him the projects that they have contributed to… It was an amazing and memorable event for us all.”

Following his visit to the museum, the Archbishop of Canterbury visited a number of local businesses, including a hair salon, where an Anglican priest cut his hair.

Rev Anthea Mitchell said: “My ordination wasn't a surprise to my clients because they've been with me on this whole journey. They are really, really supportive and really interested.”

The Archbishop is due to lead Holy Communion and Easter Sunday Eucharist from Canterbury Cathedral on Easter Sunday.

