Report by ITV Meridian reporter Sally Simmonds

Theatre came to the streets of Havant in Hampshire today as a Passion play was performed in the town centre to mark Easter.

The story of the trial, death and resurrection of Jesus took place on a makeshift stage in the high street.

The idea is to attract passers by and interact with the audience and bring the story to life.

The viewing of and participation in Passion Plays is a traditional part of Lent.

The production company, Havant Passion Play, is made up of amateur actors from around Havant, and has previously staged Passion Plays in Havant Park in previous years.

Carolyn Owens, head of productions at Havant Passion Play said: "Easter is a traditional time to perform a Passion Play, and we are thrilled to be working with Havant Borough Council, the market and town centre churches to bring this story to life at the heart of the community. It is a fabulous opportunity for us all.”

The production’s director is professional actor and director James Burke-Dunsmore, who for many years portrayed Jesus each Good Friday in Trafalgar Square, and also at summer productions of ‘The Life of Christ’ in the Wintershall estate near Guildford.

