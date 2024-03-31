A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a recreation ground.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Carterton just before 8pm on Saturday March 31, where a portacabin was on fire.

Library Image of Carterton recreation ground Credit: Google Maps

Thames Valley Police said a 16-year-old boy from Carterton has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.