Carterton: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a fire at a recreation ground.
Emergency services were called to the incident in Carterton just before 8pm on Saturday March 31, where a portacabin was on fire.
Thames Valley Police said a 16-year-old boy from Carterton has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and remains in custody.
An investigation is ongoing.