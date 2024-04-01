The line between Tonbridge and Redhill will be closed for at least two weeks while Network Rail undertakes urgent repairs to the embankment.

Engineers have dealt with repeated track defects at this site because of movement in the embankment.

Most recent work took place over the Easter weekend when the railway had to be closed for emergency repairs.

Following a thorough assessment Network Rail is now preparing to undertake more substantial works on the embankment to address the underlying cause of the problem.

Throughout this project Network Rail are also working closely with environmental and ecological specialists to minimise any impacts on the wildlife at the site.

Mark Killick, Network Rail’s Engineering and Asset Management Director, said: "We are really sorry for the disruption that this lengthy closure will cause for customers, and we are working around the clock to get this line back up and running.

"The work that we are doing now will leave this line in a much better and more reliable state for the future.

"In recent months we’ve seen extreme levels of rain, including the wettest February in this part of the country for 200 years.

"This has put stress on parts of our infrastructure, particularly earthworks.

"We are working on site now to understand the cause and full extent of the problem and we will share more updates as soon as we can on how long we expect this repair work to take."

Govia Thameslink Railway has aplogised for the disruption to the line between Redhill and Tonbridge, and the impact on our customers.

Jenny Saunders, GTR’s Customer Services Director, said: "While these vital works take place, we’ll do everything possible to keep people moving with rail replacement buses and having tickets accepted on suitable alternative routes.

"However, journeys will take longer so we’d advise customers to plan ahead and allow extra time."

