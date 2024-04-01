Police are appealing for witnesses following a large scale disturbance in Bognor.

It is believed a man suffered a serious injury during the incident, but he has not yet been identified.

Officers were called to a report of a group of people fighting with weapons on the pier, The Esplande at around 6.50pm on Sunday, 31 March 2024.

A 32-year-old man from Bognor has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody at this time.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a mass brawl on Bognor Pier on Easter Day. Credit: PA Archive Images.

Detective Inspector Gary Jacobs said: “There were a number of witnesses who believe a man suffered a serious injury during this incident. We want to locate the victim to ensure they are getting the right treatment.

“This is thought to be an isolated incident between people who were known to each other and does not pose a threat to the wider community.

“We would encourage anyone with any dash cam footage or CCTV to come forward to help us with this ongoing investigation.”

