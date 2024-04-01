Seven people have been arrested after a ‘rave’ in Andover, Hampshire.

Around 50 people were at the unlicensed music event on land adjacent to The Avenue, in Longparish early on Sunday morning.

Police say the impact on the community was "significant" and a "risk to public safety" due to the "anti-social behaviour and volume of the music".

Three men aged 29, 31, and 35 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Two other people were arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through the consumption of drink or drugs.

A further two people were arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the event itself.

In addition five vehicles, a generator, and a considerable amount of sound equipment was seized early on Sunday evening.

Chief Superintendent Darren O’Callaghan said, “Our response today sends a clear message to anyone who trys to organise an event like this or anyone thinking of attending an unlicensed music event in Hampshire or on the Isle of Wight."

"We will use all of the powers available to us to ensure public safety, prevent significant disruption to our communities, and to prevent people from coming to harm at such unlicensed events."

Police say the noise could be heard from a significant distance away

"The noise today could be heard from a significant distance away and the behaviour of those attending or trying to attend was incredibly disruptive."

“We take these types of incidents seriously. Organisers of these unlicensed and unlawful events often pay no or little regard to the safety and welfare of those attending, including the provision of facilities for basic needs such as security, toilets and water."

“It also can cause serious disruption to local, and often rural communities through noise, litter, and general anti-social behaviour."

“I hope that the action we have taken today reassures the local community and demonstrates that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour anywhere in Hampshire or on the Island”.

