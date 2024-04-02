The air ambulance serving Kent, Surrey and Sussex has launched an appeal to raise £1 million to enable the charity to save even more lives.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex wants to use the money to buy the air ambulance helicopter which it currently leases.

The charity says it is a "race against time" as the option to buy the aircraft is a "rare and time-limited opportunity".

The move would save the charity money in the long run, enabling it to fund more life-saving journeys.

The service has a fleet of specialist helicopters based at Redhill Aerodrome in Surrey.

Supporters of the 'Buy It For Life' appeal will get the first-ever chance to have their name on the air ambulance helicopter.

The charity says the £1 million needs to be raised by the end of May 2024.

Within the first few hours of the appeal, the charity has already raised more than £1,500.

The charity’s air ambulance helicopter is like a flying emergency room, getting its specialised doctors and paramedics, and lifesaving treatment, to loved ones when they need it the most.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…