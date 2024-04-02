It's one of the UK's most iconic pebble beaches, but calls have been made to transform Brighton into a sandy beach, echoing the dunes of Camber Sands.

Sparking a debate amongst hundreds of locals, one resident described the sandy beach as 'the only thing Brighton is missing.'

Brighton's shingle beach stretches for 5.4 miles and has a flat sandy foreshore which becomes exposed at low tide.

It's known as one of the UK's best shingle beaches and attracts thousands of tourists every year.

But now there's been calls for the famous pebbles to be replaced with sand, with a suggestion that a petition is needed to gain support.

Posting on the 'Brighton People' Facebook page one resident said: "This is really random but has anyone ever created a petition for part of the beach to be sand?

"Even if it’s a small part.

"It’s the only thing Brighton is missing."

The post sparked an outburst from residents. While some like the beach just the way it is - others say they're ready for something easier on the feet.

One resident said: "It's like that because the coastline has been formed over hundreds of thousands of years and after the ice age cut through to form the English channel the southern beaches and the chalk cliffs are part of it. You'd need to change evolution. It's impossible to replace the pebbles with sand."

Another added: " Leave our beach alone ,all brightonians know and are used to our pebbles if you don't like it go to Camber Sands."

But others who spoke to ITV Meridian were in support of some sand. One resident said: "I think it'd probably be better for everyone because it would be softer. It should be a sand beach.

"I live local so I don't like too much of this, too much stones and can't walk much with the bare foot and all of that."

"Definitely sand, because it's more easier to walk on, on the beach. So if it's, if it's bobbly, it's just, it's just more difficult, even with the trainers."

Another resident added: "What actually matters to me is, like, the accessibility of it - so having a path I can actually wheel down so that I can take a nice walk and see what's going on. Other than that, I've experienced both and I'm not too fussed really."

