A cyclist has died after the bike he was riding was involved in a collision with the door of a stationary car in Rolvenden in Kent.

The cyclist, a 65-year-old man was riding in Maytham Road, Rolvenden Layne at 12.40pm on Sunday 24 March when the collision involving a blue Ford car happened.

It was reported the man was injured, and taken to a London hospital.

He died four days later.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Rolvenden.

"The incident is now under investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage should also call the SCIU witness appeal line on 01622 798538 or email sciu.td@kent.police.uk quoting HM/032/24. Dashcam footage can also be submitted here https://kep.uk.evidence.com/ axon/community-request/public/ hm3224."

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…