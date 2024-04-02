A month-long operation is being carried out by Kent Police to tackle what's described as the ‘fatal four’ traffic offences.

Throughout April officers from the Roads Policing Unit will be patrolling known hotspots.

They'll target motorists who are speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, not wearing a seatbelt and drink or drug driving.

They say these four factors contribute to the majority of serious or fatal collisions.

Police say four factors contribute to the majority of serious or fatal collisions. Credit: ITV Meridian

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing, said, "Roads policing officers tackle the fatal four offences on a daily basis but campaigns such as these help to focus our efforts and remind all motorists of the importance of sticking to the law when they are in charge of a motor vehicle."

"Kent Police is fully committed to Kent County Council’s Vision Zero strategy, which has set a target of zero or as close to zero fatalities and life-changing injuries on Kent’s roads by 2050."

"Our ongoing enforcement activities are key to achieving that aim but motorists must also play their part and take responsibility for keeping themselves and other road users as safe as possible."

"Anyone who speeds, doesn’t wear a seatbelt, uses a phone at the wheel or drives under the influence of drink or drugs can expect to be stopped and held accountable for their actions, which depending on the circumstances may result in them being arrested and brought before the courts."