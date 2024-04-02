Search underway for missing Patrick O'Grady, 91, last seen in Kent village

Patrick O'Grady was seen by his family in Higham on Easter Monday and then pictured on CCTV on Tuesday morning. Credit: Kent Police

Police have launched a search for a 91-year-old man who has gone missing from a Kent village.

Patrick O’Grady was last seen by relatives at around 8pm on Monday 1 April 2024 in Higham.

Officers say he was then later seen on CCTV footage in Norah Lane at 6.15am this morning. (Tuesday 2 April)

Mr O'Grady is said to walk with his head down and also has links to the Northfleet area of Kent.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "He is described as being white, of slim build, five feet and six inches tall and walks with his head down.

"It is believed he is wearing a black flat cap, a dark blue or black coat, dark trousers and brown shoes.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 999 quoting reference 02-0211."

