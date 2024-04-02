Police have launched a search for a 91-year-old man who has gone missing from a Kent village.

Patrick O’Grady was last seen by relatives at around 8pm on Monday 1 April 2024 in Higham.

Officers say he was then later seen on CCTV footage in Norah Lane at 6.15am this morning. (Tuesday 2 April)

Mr O'Grady is said to walk with his head down and also has links to the Northfleet area of Kent.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: "He is described as being white, of slim build, five feet and six inches tall and walks with his head down.

"It is believed he is wearing a black flat cap, a dark blue or black coat, dark trousers and brown shoes.

"Anyone with information is urged to call 999 quoting reference 02-0211."

