Police in Portsmouth have arrested a man in connection with a fire at a school in the city.

Officers were called to Manor Infant School at 7:45pm on Monday 1 April, after they received reports of a fire at a wooden lodge on the school grounds.

An 18-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of arson, and he remains in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward to help them with their investigation.

Fire crews from Southsea and Cosham also attended the incident and the fire was brought under control that same evening.

