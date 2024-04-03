A man from Swindon has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted child abduction.

It follows allegations that a man tried to persuade two young girls into his vehicle on Redhouse Way in the town at around 7.20pm on Monday. (1 April)

Prasath Yasasvin, from north Swindon appeared at Swindon Magistrates Court earlier today.

He has been remanded in custody and due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on April 26.

Supt Guy Elkins said: "I'd like to thank the members of the public who called this incident in to us.

"We take incidents like this extremely seriously and understand the concern it will raise within the local community.

"If you see anything that does not seem right please let us know by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"It's important that police and communities work together to tackle crime."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...