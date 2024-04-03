A Dorset-based security firm says it feels "raw and saddened" at the death of three British aid workers who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

John Chapman, 57, James "Jim" Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were acting as part of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) security team.

The three victims, all former servicemen, were employed by the risk management company, Solace Global, based in Poole.

They died alongside American-Canadian dual citizen Jacob Flickinger, 33, Australian national Lalzawmi "Zomi" Frankcom, 43, who was the leader of the relief team, Polish national Damian Sobol, 35, and Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha, 25.

Credit: World Central Kitchen

The managing director of Solace Global, Emily Roberts, drove for more than 12 hours to meet the victim's families after the firm received the news.

The company's non-executive director, Matthew Harding said the mood "remains professional but clearly raw and saddened at what has happened".

He added: "It is indeed a very sad time. Our priority is very much the safety of our remaining operational staff and the families of the ones we've lost.

"People are clearly very upset about what has happened to their friends and colleagues but they remain professional and focussed on the job in hand."

Mr Harding confirmed that the Solace Global has carried out an investigation into the incident.

He said: "We conduct meticulous risk assessments prior to mounting any activity and put in place all possible risk control measures.

"Clearly when any incident happens, we, as any other organisation operating in such environments, will take a look at what happened to see if anything can be done better.

"We have completed a thorough investigation into our own activities and are completely satisfied."

Matthew Harding, non-executive director, Solace Global

Play Brightcove video

Mr Chapman was a father-of-two from Dorset.

In a statement issued through the Foreign Office, the family of John Chapman, said: "We are devastated to have lost John, who was killed in Gaza.

"He died trying to help people and was subject to an inhumane act. He was an incredible father, husband, son and brother.

"We request we be given space and time to grieve appropriately.

"He was loved by many and will forever be a hero. He will be missed dearly".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...