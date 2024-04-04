Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Campaigners warn about levels of E. coli in the River Itchen, as ITV News Meridian's Harry Acton reports.

Campaigners in Southampton have warned that E. coli levels in the River Itchen are off the scale.

Testing by Friends of the Itchen Estuary last month showed that multiple areas of the river have levels of the bacteria which could make people ill.

Levels of E. coli should be below 900cfu/100ml (colony forming units) if water is to be classed as 'satisfactory' for bathing.

However, volunteers uncovered that levels of E. coli topped 10,000cfu/100ml in two locations in Southampton, Cobden Bridge and Northam, during their testing on March 12.

Friends of the Itchen Estuary stressed the levels of E. coli could actually be higher, as the test they used cannot read any higher than 100,000cfu/100ml.

These results are double that of readings taken from the Thames during the Oxford-Cambridge boat race, which left several participants unwell.

The cause of the E. coli levels in Southampton isn't known, but campaigners believe it could be related to treated sewage entering the water.

Gavin Millar, Friends of the River Itchen.

For people who use the river, the readings are concerning.

A nearby rowing club told ITV Meridian that members of their club are falling ill after going out on the water, though they've never known for sure as to why.

Russ Benham, Vice Chair of Itchen Imperial Rowing, said the level of pollution in the River Itchen is concerning.

On some days, effluent can be seen floating along the top of the river, he said.

Russell and his son William get ready to go out on the water. Credit: ITV Meridian

ITV Meridian put the concerns raised about the water quality of the River Itchen to Southern Water, who operate three nearby sewage treatment works.

The company told us all the works operate within their permits, as determined by the environment agency.

A spokesperson said: "E. coli is naturally occurring and is found throughout our environment. Sources include road, industrial and agricultural run off – all of which feed into the Itchen, particularly in the urban area of Southampton.

" Nevertheless, in collaboration with a range of partners, we take our role in protecting and enhancing water quality extremely seriously – and we are always seeking to invest and improve in this area.

" Our sites in the area that release treated effluent meet their environmental permits, as determined by the Environment Agency."

The Friends of the Itchen Estuary say they intend to carry out further testing in the coming months.

