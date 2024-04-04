Snakes, swans, dolphins and badgers are just some of the animals who've been rescued from tricky situations by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews over the last 20 years.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the service's animal rescue advisors.

In 2004, the a small team of like-minded firefighters formed the unit after recognising that there was a lack of formal procedure for the rescue of animals.

Over the years, the team has experienced some memorable rescues, including when a cow got stuck in a swimming pool in Andover after it strayed into someone’s garden from a nearby field.

Other incidents include:

A 12-foot Albino Burmese Python, which got stuck in the lining of a car in Southampton.

A badger stranded in a bathroom in a house in Gosport, having entered the propertythrough a cat flap in the early hours of the morning.

Three Shire horses, each weighing nearly a tonne, got stuck in a bog near Basingstoke.

Marine mammals, including harbour porpoises and a northern bottlenose whale, became stranded at Hayling Island.

Jim Green was one of the founding members of the team and has been reflecting on his time as an animal rescue tactical advisor.

He said: "Over the 20 years with this team I have been involved with hundreds of incidents and many successful and rewarding rescues.

"Animals are intrinsically part of our nation, whether for companionship, sport, working animals, livestock or service animals.

"When emergencies happen to people, they also happen to animals.

"We have a legal and moral duty of care to people and animals and I am proud of the contribution the Hampshire team have made over the years to our national understanding of this unique rescue type.

"Over the years we have learned so much from relationships forged with veterinary and welfare professionals, helping shape our approach and understanding of the unique challenges associated with the needs of animals of all shapes and sizes in distress.

"By responding to assist animals during an emergency or disaster, we make the management of emergencies safer and provide the best service for our communities, supporting and improving the physical and emotional wellbeing of people and animals."

