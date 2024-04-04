A police officer has appeared in court charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with a collision between his police car and an electric bike.

Pc Tim Bradshaw attended Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court to face the charge relating to the incident in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on November 3 2022.

The court heard that the rider of the electric bike suffered a fractured knee and a broken thighbone in the collision which happened as Bradshaw was allegedly attempting to stop the bike.

The case was adjourned to be heard at Portsmouth Crown Court on May 7 and Bradshaw, who serves with Sussex Police, was released on bail until then.

Sussex Police said in a statement released after Bradshaw was charged: "The matter was referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by Sussex Police should be conducted.

" The force will consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded."

