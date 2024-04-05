Kent County Council has said it is 'disappointed' after a care home owner pulled out of a sale which would have seen the site used to house asylum seekers.

The authority had hoped to use Ocean Heights on the Isle of Sheppey to house unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

However, locals complained that the sale would 'disrupt the peaceful environment and potentially pose risks'.

A petition, started by Karen Russon, gathered over 5 thousand signatures in a week, calling on the sale to be halted.

In the petition, Karen said: "Our beloved town is known for its tranquility and as a popular tourist hotspot. The proposed site for the immigration centre is next to the Little Oyster - a care home for vulnerable adults right in the heart of our community.

"We fear that this project will disrupt our peaceful environment and potentially pose risks to our vulnerable population."

Credit: ITV Meridian

Following local pressure, its owners have decided that the Ocean Heights site will now be used as a care home.

Kent County Council said it needs additional facilities to help house those coming into the country claiming asylum, and told ITV Meridian it was disappointed that the sale was not going to go ahead.

Roger Gough, Leader of Kent County Council (KCC), said: “It is disappointing to have to confirm that Ocean Heights on the Isle of Sheppey has been withdrawn from sale.

“The building was one of seven additional facilities we identified to supplement the two existing reception centres for unaccompanied asylum-seeking (UAS) children. These buildings, funded by central government, will increase our capacity to accommodate and care for all UAS children arriving in Kent, as required by the High Court.

“We have been transparent about the arrangements for all centres as temporary homes for children, aged under 18, as set out on our website.

“Given our legal responsibilities, and the High Court’s direction, we are establishing the additional reception centres and will identify other suitable locations to accommodate the increasing numbers of unaccompanied minors arriving on our shores.

“We will also continue pressing government through all routes, including judicial, to ensure the National Transfer Scheme works and all local authorities take their responsibility for the care of UAS children – ending the intolerable burden this national issue places upon Kent.”

