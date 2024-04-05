Passengers travelling between Reading and London have been warned about ongoing disruption following a train derailment.

A freight train derailed at West Ealing just after 6am on Friday 5 April.

It means some of the lines have closed between London Paddington and Slough.

People are being warned that trains running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Great Western Railway (GWR), Elizabeth line and Heathrow Express services have also been impacted.

Stopping services between Didcot Parkway and London Paddington will only run between Didcot and Reading.

Trains between Bedwyn/Newbury and London Paddington will only operate between Bedwyn/Newbury and Reading.

The disruption is expected to last until at least midday.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "At around 6:10am this morning, three wheels of a freight train travelling onto the sidings at West Ealing came off the tracks.

"There were no injuries and we closed the adjacent lines to assess that it was safe for trains to pass. One of the lines has now reopened to passenger trains and our teams are on site preparing to start the recovery operation, beginning with the removal of the freight wagons.

"Trains between London Paddington and Reading may be cancelled, delayed or revised while we deal with the incident this morning. Passengers are advised to check their journey with National Rail Enquiries before travelling."

Passengers have been told that Great Western Railway tickets will be accepted on Chiltern Railway trains to London Marylebone via Oxford and Banbury in both directions until further notice.

Tickets can also be used on the London Underground between London Paddington and London Marylebone in both directions. The same applies for some South Western Railway services.

The disruption comes the day before strike action is due to take place.

On Saturday 6 April, there will be a reduced, revised train timetable across several operators, including GWR.

Many parts of the network will have no service at all and trains that are running will only be operating for a limited period during the day.

Due to engineering work, there will be no GWR trains between London Paddington and Reading.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...