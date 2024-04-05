A teenager has been sentenced to nine years in prison over the death of an 18-year-old in Bournemouth.

Thomas Betteridge, also 18 and from Southsea, stabbed Cameron Hamilton in Bournemouth town centre during the early hours of Saturday 5 August 2023.

Police were called to the scene at The Square and arrived soon after Cameron had been stabbed by Betteridge.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.

Betteridge and Hansen were found and arrested in the area of the Lower Gardens.

Cameron Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene in Bournemouth town centre, despite the efforts of paramedics. Credit: Family handout

An investigation by Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team found that Hansen had brought the knife with him and had hidden it behind a bench due to the heavy police presence in the area.

After a fight broke out, involving the defendants and Cameron’s group of friends, Betteridge retrieved the knife and used it to stab his victim.

Betteridge was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Friday 5 April, having previously been found guilty of manslaughter and possessing a bladed article. He was cleared of Cameron's murder.

Betteridge will serve nine years in custody, with an extended licence period of a further three years.

Lennie Hansen, aged 18 and of Waterlooville, is due to be sentenced on Friday 3 May 2024 after admitting a charge of possessing a bladed article.

WATCH: CCTV shows the moments before Cameron Hamilton was killed in Bournemouth town centre.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of MCIT, said: "The extremely sad death of Cameron Hamilton is another shocking demonstration of the truly devastating consequences of someone choosing to carry a knife and another young man’s senseless decision to use it.

" We remain steadfastly committed to doing all we can to work with our partners and communities to raise awareness of the awful impact of knife crime and take firm action against those found to be carrying knives on our streets.

" Our thoughts will remain with the family and friends of Cameron Hamilton, who have suffered the most unimaginable loss as a result of this heinous crime, and I again want to thank them for the support they have given throughout the investigation and court process as well as the dignified way they have conducted themselves throughout what must have been an extremely difficult few months."

