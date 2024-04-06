Play Brightcove video

WATCH: A slow march on a colourful day to remember a much-loved singer who died from cancer

Hundreds of people dressed in colourful clothes and Hawaiian garlands gathered at a Dorset church for the funeral of Annie Filler.

Annie was part of a vocal harmony band with her friends, the Fifinellas, based in Bournemouth. But she had to step back from performing after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in February 2023.

People lined the streets as cars were decorated in bright colours to honour Annie who died last month Credit: ITV Meridian

Avastin combined with Longsurf is not avaible on the NHS, unless you live in Wales, so husband Darren started fundraising.

Her friends and family had raised more than the £50,000 in less than a week to fund cancer treatment - but she died last month.