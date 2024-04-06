Landslip in Sussex cancels trains between Brighton and Haywards Heath

A landslip between Hassocks and Burgess Hill has caused all trains to be cancelled between Brighton and Haywards Heath.

While it is being investigated, there are also no trains running at Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Preston Park.

People travelling on Southern and Thameslink services are all affected with travellers advised to delay their journeys or check alternative routes.

Gatwick Express services between the airport and Brighton have also been suspended. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

According to Southern Rail, fewer trains than usual will run between Gatwick Airport and Brighton, and journeys between these stations will take up to 60 minutes longer than usual.

Some trains will divert to run via Horsham and the West Coast.

Tickets can be used on Southern or Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination, as well as London Underground services between London Terminals and Metrobus services.

It comes as strikes by ASLEF, the train drivers union, is already impacting journeys across the country from Thursday (4 April) to Tuesday (9 April).

In a statement on social media, Network Rail said: "Our engineers are closely monitoring the slip and the track, carefully removing vegetation on the embankment so that they can better understand the cause.

"Trains on the Brighton Main Line are subject to delay, cancellation and diversion as a result.

"While we work on a plan to deal with the landslip we’re working to reinstate the full train service as soon possible. It’s unlikely we’ll be able to run a full service today but if you’re heading to or from Brighton, please check before you travel."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...