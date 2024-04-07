An investigation has been launched after a man died at a motocross event in Dorset.

Emergency services were called to Higher Ashton Farm off the B3159 Goulds Hill, Martinstown at 10.43am on Saturday 6 April following reports of an incident.

A 54-year-old rider from Axminster was found unresponsive.

Sadly, despite the intervention of officers and ambulance crews, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and the coroner was notified.

Dorset Police say the incident is not currently being treated as suspicious, but officers are looking into the circumstances.Police Sergeant Chris Brolan, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who tragically died.“We are trying to establish what exactly happened. The event took place on farmland and was not a race.“It is believed that over 60 people took part and we are hoping that someone may have recorded footage that could assist us with our investigation.

"I would urge anyone who used a helmet camera or any other device to please check if they have caught anything of relevance.”