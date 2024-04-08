Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV reporter Rachel Hepworth joined students, parents and teachers at the official launch of Autism Unlimited's Portfield school sixth form.

State-of-the art facilities have been unveiled at an autism charity's sixth form college in Dorset.

The new building - part of Portfield School in Christchurch - has been designed with the help of students to prepare them for future life.

Celebrity chef Lesley Waters cooked with students in a specially modified kitchen.

Lesley, who is a regular on ITV’s James Martin’s Saturday Morning and Ready Steady Cook, previously supported Autism Unlimited’s Big Brekkie campaign and has hosted parents and carers of students at her Dorset cookery school in Shaftesbury.

"There's something about seeing people become liberated and more confident in the kitchen and not being frightened to give it a go," she said,

"And I think it's because they come here and they're allowed to shine in what they love doing. And that is just so important."

Student Leon Lunn took centre stage

The launch showcased the school's talented pupils, among them, Leon Lunn, who could barely speak two years ago, but is now confidently writing and performing his own songs on stage.

"I just love performing and writing my own songs. I'd love to keep doing that when I leave here," he said.

"Expressing yourself with music is just so powerful", said music teacher Matthew Hovenden.

"It's such a great way to show students that they have an ability that they have that there's something in them that is of value."

The new facilities, opened during Autism Awareness Month, are run by the charity Autism Unlimited.

"We know what big struggles are out there for everyone, said CEO Siún Cranny, "but our ambition is that long term confidence in themselves, happiness in what they're doing and comfort in being the amazing individuals that they are."