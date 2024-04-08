Flood warnings issued across South as high tides predicted overnight
The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings to coastal areas across the South about flooding overnight.
On the Isle of Wight alone, five separate flood warnings for high tide have been issued for around midnight tonight.With flood alerts in place for the coast around the whole Island, the Isle of Wight Council is urging the general public to avoid using coastal paths and stay away from affected coastal areas, especially during the times specified.
The latest river, sea, groundwater and rainfall levels will be monitored over the next 12 hours as heavy rainfall is expected.
How to prepare for flooding:
Prepare by following some simple steps. Check the Environment Agency website to find out if your area is at risk from flooding and advice on how to protect your property
You can also make a personal flood plan or a flood plan for communities and groups
The government website also provides advice for businesses on how they prepare for flooding
Sign up online for floodline warnings direct It is a free service that provides flood warnings direct to you by telephone, mobile or email. You can also sign up by calling 0345 988 1188.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Resilience Forum has produced a Multi Agency Flood Response Plan which provides a framework for managing the response to floods across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight
