Flood warnings issued across South as high tides predicted overnight

The Environment Agency has issued a number of warnings to coastal areas across the South about flooding overnight.

On the Isle of Wight alone, five separate flood warnings for high tide have been issued for around midnight tonight.With flood alerts in place for the coast around the whole Island, the Isle of Wight Council is urging the general public to avoid using coastal paths and stay away from affected coastal areas, especially during the times specified.

The latest river, sea, groundwater and rainfall levels will be monitored over the next 12 hours as heavy rainfall is expected.

How to prepare for flooding:

