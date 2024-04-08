Parking charges across Kent town to rise by 85%

Some parking charges across Medway are set to increase today by up to 85%.

It'll affect pay and display costs for people parking off-street and on-street at the Blue Boar Lane car park in Rochester.

The biggest rise is for a 30-minute stay on the road, which increases from 70p to £1.30.

There is also a reported 50% rise from £1.20 to £1.80 for up to an hour stay, and from £1.70 to £2.30 for up to two hours.

Play Brightcove video

The council says it'll help maintain car parks and bays, however local businesses are concerned about the knock-on effects.

The council says it has faced financial pressures and shortfalls like other councils, which has led it to make "tough choices" about its priorities.

It reported last November it was facing a black hole of £35.8m.

It has now been granted £14m of emergency government funding to approve its budget.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...