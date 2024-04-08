Play Brightcove video

Residents in Oxfordshire are campaigning against a new £10m bus lane that they say will destroy local wildlife.Oxfordshire County Council is widening the road leading up to the A34 to reduce congestion and encourage more people to use public transport.But the boss of Oxfordshire Wildlife Rescue says they have already taken in a number of injured birds from the area that have been directly impacted by the wor

The local authority are tree felling in their first step to make enough room for the extra lane between Steventon Hill and Trenchard Avenue.

For local residents, like Catherine Convery, the environmental impact is becoming all too clear

Oxfordshire County Council points to a significant growth in housing and employment coming to this area and as such the transport network needs to meet those demands.

They say a bus lane will encourage more people to use public transport and reduce congestion.The work is expected to continue for another fortnight. Residents worry they have a long fight ahead of them to ensure their voices are heard - before the £10m project gets underway.

