Police investigating a dog attack which left a deer dead in woods in Berkshire have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

The long-haired German Shepherd is alleged to have attacked and killed the deer in Quarry Wood in Bisham at around midday on Sunday 25 February.

Thames Valley Police have released an image of a man officers would like to speak to, and believe he may have vital information.

Investigating Officer PCSO Lorraine Holmes said, “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the man in the image to get in touch as he may have vital information about the incident.

“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240088960.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...