ITV News Meridian's Harry Acton went to meet Brian and his service dog, Marine, who was trained by Hounds for Heroes.

A Hampshire charity is appealing for 14 new 'puppy parents' as it works to expand the number of people it supports.

Hounds for Heroes provides specially trained assistance dogs to serving and veteran personnel of the armed forces and emergency services who have become disabled through injury or illness.

Since it launched in 2013, it as created 32 working partnerships, and works to support those who spent their lives helping others.

Each dog is trained to meet the specific needs of the person they are partnered with, and helps them be independent and live life as best they can.

Brian Holland and Marine. Credit: ITV Meridian

RAF Veteran, Brian Holland, was partnered with Marine after his last service dog retired.

The two have now become inseparable, and Brian says Marine helps him remain independent and is an 'integral' part of his life.

"Marine has really changed my life in all honesty", Brian told ITV Meridian.

"He's not my first working dog, but as my condition has got worse, he has become more important.

"He enables me to feel independent even though I know I'm not. As part of my care team Marine is invaluable, yeah.

"He just supports me generally by making sure... things that are low I need picked up, he can pick up.

"Particularly if I go... I like to pretend I go shopping on my own and he picks up things that are low level for me."

Brian Holland tells ITV Meridian about the impact Marine has on his life.

Brian is one of many the charity supports, and the drive to get new puppy parents reflects its ambition to expand.

It takes two years to recruit, train and partner dogs with someone who would benefit.

Hounds for Heroes says anyone who lives within an hour of the charity's bases in Portsmouth or Petersfield is eligible, and their contributions will change someone's life.

The role of a puppy parents is to provide a secure and happy home for a dog for the first 12–14 months of its life.

They would be expected to attend a weekly puppy class and commit to 1:1 training sessions, as well as following a training plan issued by the charity.

All parents are supported by trainers, so prior experience with a dog isn't necessarily needed, the charity says.

Volunteers are desperately needed, and the application to become a parent can be done on the charity's website.

