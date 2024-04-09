A large fire has left the owners of a gastropub in Reading devastated.

Firefighters were faced with flames up to five-metres-high at The Bull Inn Arborfield Cross just after 4am on Tuesday morning. (9 April)

It took crews from seven stations more than three hours to tackle the blaze, which consumed an outbuilding and large patio area.

An outbuilding and large patio area were destroyed in the blaze. Credit: The Bull Inn Arborfield Cross

A Facebook post for The Bull said, "We are absolutely devastated and shocked, but grateful that no one was harmed and all of our staff are safe."

The level of damage has forced the bar and eatery to temporarily shut.

"We will remain closed whilst we deal with the situation and will keep everyone updated with our progress."

An outbuilding and patio area at The Bull Inn, Arborfield Cross, were left severely damaged by the fire. Credit: Susie Mew

Swallowfield Road was closed for several hours while crews battled the flames.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

