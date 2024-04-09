Play Brightcove video

Phil Saich has been rescued from his home in Littlehampton by firefighters

A 92-year-old man rescued by firefighters from flooding in Littlehampton in West Sussex says he didn't even have time to put his shoes on.

Phil Saich was forced to leave his home and lifelong belongings behind, after the River Arun burst its banks and left the area submerged in flood water.

Phil has lived in a bungalow in Littlehampton for the last eight years and with no family worries about where he can go now.

"At two o'clock in the morning, there was a rafting on my window, and my neighbour was trying to contact me to tell me that the water was coming through from the river," Phil said.

"I got out of bed to have an inspection and discovered the water was right up to my knees, and, in fact, it was already under the bed.

"I was somewhat worried about it and thought, well, people are abandoning their bungalows (1:20) and so somebody must be organising it.

"The fire brigade said to me through the window that it was going to be coming back again at midday.

"It was my cat that I was worried about, not so much me."

Phil spent the morning arranging somewhere his pet can stay.

Phil was taken to the nearby refuge centre at Wave Leisure Centre where I sat down with him.

West Sussex County Council say they are working with Phil and a family friend to find him suitable accommodation.

It’s expected Phil will be able to go back home in 3 to 4 months - but until then he’s searching for temporary accommodation.

He’s among around 15 people evacuated from their homes around the Ferry Road and Rope Walk area

"Everybody has been so helpful," Phil added.

"It's unbelievable."

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “The south coast last night experienced some of the highest tides on record, with an extra half-a-metre caused by the storm on top of normal spring tides.

"Our teams are out across the region supporting other agencies and to check the effect of the conditions on our flood defences.

“We know the devastation flooding can cause, and we sympathise with anyone whose property was flooded overnight.

“People should still remain vigilant despite an improving situation today, and check their flood-risk at www.gov.uk/flood or on Floodline: 0345 988 1188. Updates are also available on our X feed, formerly Twitter: @envagencyse.”