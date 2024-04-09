Play Brightcove video

Kent Police have been targeting nuisance drivers. Credit: Kent Police

A man seemingly trying to race a police car in Dartford is among nuisance drivers targeted by the force in Kent.

The driver reached speeds of 56mph in a 30mph zone and also went through a red light.

He was driving a Ford Focus in the area of Crayford High Street shortly before 3am on Saturday 6 April 2024.

He was stopped by police officers and received a Traffic Offence Report for driving without due care and attention.

Kent Police say officers have been clamping down on antisocial motorists across the county, sending extra patrols to disrupt nuisance car meets and taking enforcement action against those involved in such activities.

A heavily modified Ford Fiesta attempting to race another vehicle on the A20 near Sidcup was also stopped by officers in an unmarked car early on Saturday morning.

The Ford Fiesta stopped in Sidcup. Credit: Kent Police

The driver was issued with a Section 59 warning, meaning his vehicle will be seized if he is caught driving in an antisocial manner again within 12 months. He was also issued with a Traffic Offence Report for having an illegal exhaust.

Superintendent Nick Sparkes of Kent Police said: "Antisocial motorists can severely impact upon people’s daily lives, whether they are causing a nuisance at unauthorised gatherings or posing a risk to other road users by driving in an irresponsible or dangerous manner.

"We act quickly to disrupt any events that have a negative effect on local communities, and do not hesitate to take action against those who drive their vehicles in an irresponsible manner and put other members of the public in harm’s way."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...