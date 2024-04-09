Play Brightcove video

Emergency services are helping people to evacuate their homes

Rescue operations are currently underway in West Sussex because of severe flooding.

The River Arun burst its banks in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 9 April) which caused flooding near Ferry Road and Rope Walk in Littlehampton.

Severe flooding was also reported at Medmerry holiday park between Bracklesham and Selsey.

Teams from across the emergency services are helping people to evacuate their homes.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is asking people who are directly affected by the flooding to get to high ground if possible, unless they are unable to leave their home.

People are also being told to avoid the areas to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.

Anyone who needs life saving intervention or is trapped in their home should use 999 to contact the Fire and Rescue Service or the Coastguard.

