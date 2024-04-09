Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Chloe Oliver reports on flooding in West Sussex.

'Devastated' businesses in part of West Sussex have been left submerged in flood water after the River Arun burst its banks.

A combination of strong winds and high tides has caused severe flooding in Littlehampton with extremely high water levels.

Part of the local cricket ground has been completely monopolised by the water, leaving it impassable.

Speaking to ITV News, the owner of a wood workshop based nearby said 'it's devastating'.

"The electrics are off, we can't pump no water out anywhere," he said.

"It's just going to get worse from here. I arrived this morning, waiting for a bit of bad news, knowing that it's coming, and it's worse than I thought.

"Half my stuff's floating around the shard, so I haven't even basically been able to open the office door at the moment.

"I dread doing it, so I'm just going to leave it and just let nature take its course at the moment.

"I've been over here five years now, and it's happened a couple of times, but I've only had a few inches of water, but this is the worst obstacle."

Flooding near Littlehampton Indoor Cricket Centre on Rope Walk. Credit: PA

A business owner at the shipyard in Rope Walk, Littlehampton, who did not wish to be named, said the “exceptional” weather conditions of low pressure and a tidal surge was the “perfect storm” that caused Monday nights’ flooding.

“It’s been dreadful, nearly all the ground floor has been flooded,” he said.

Paul Hunt, a resident in nearby Marina View, said his Sky television dish had been submerged but his home was unaffected.

“I have never seen it like this before,” the lorry driver said.

“Every year I have been here it’s got worse. This is the worst it’s been."

Some businesses in Littlehampton have been devastated by severe flooding. Credit: ITV Meridian

Dave Podesta, of Tudor View, Littlehampton, was preparing for the next high tide after Monday night’s flooding by stacking his campervan on bricks.

“No good sitting here waiting for it to happen, got to do everything we can to stop it,” the 75-year-old said.

Mr Podesta had created flood defences around his home, including bolting down manhole covers and putting barriers in front of his doors, after a previous flood surge about 10 years ago, but said he “never had to use them until last night”.

“We had water through here. We were lucky, the ones down the road were evacuated,” he said.

“This is the worst I have seen in 20 years.”

He added: “It’s worrying, it’s such a nice place to live I have got to put up with it.”

Dave Podesta outside his house in Littlehampton which has a flood defence installed. Credit: PA

A business owner from Littlehampton said one area of the town has been “devastated” by flooding after her parents, in their 70s, were evacuated from their home in the early hours of Tuesday.

Christine Coe, 54, the owner of Rita’s Diner in Rope Walk, said her premises were “luckily” untouched by the flood water but the situation was “very bad”, and her husband’s workshops, where he runs a classic car business, were “underwater”.

She said: “Rope Walk is devastated. My parents are in their 70s, they live just off Rope Walk, and they are both shocked and dealing with being evacuated in the early hours of the morning.

“I’ve spoken with them, they’re staying with family at the moment, but they can’t come back to their bungalow because it’s underwater.

“My husband and his business partner’s two car units are underwater at the moment, they’re just trying to get one of the cars out as the water was over the height of the car wheels, it’s very bad down here.

“Where (Rita’s Diner) is situated, the water comes down the side of it, luckily, so it hasn’t actually come in yet, and I’m hoping it won’t come in on the next tide. My main concern is for the residents and all the other businesses.”

Flooding in Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex. Credit: Gareth Theobald/X

A resident of Shoreham-by-Sea in West Sussex said flooding in the town was “scary and unprecedented”, after he stayed awake until the early hours putting flood defences around his property.

Gareth Theobald, 36, said: “I was out the front of the building and watching the water just get higher and higher and higher, and then helping or stopping traffic going into the floodwaters and then just watching in disbelief as the whole of Brighton Road and our multimillion-pound development was being engulfed by floodwaters.”

The industrial relations officer added: “The amount of water is scary and unprecedented and those houses opposite our development are lower-ground flats and they were all flooded under a foot or so of water.”

He said he saw cars “driving into the floods at speed as well and getting stuck” and that “residents in the streets (were) trying to do what they can”.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue are warning people affected to get to high ground if possible, unless unable to leave their residence.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Otherwise, please avoid the areas to allow rescue operations to continue safely and effectively.

"Anyone requiring lifesaving intervention or trapped in their residence should use 999 to contact the Fire and Rescue Service or the Coastguard."

