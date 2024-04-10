Play Brightcove video

The Taylors told Sally Simmonds what it was like to wake up surrounded by floodwater.

A family of holidaymakers have described waking up to floodwater surrounding their beds at a Sussex caravan park.

They were among dozens returning to their chalets today to collect belongings and assess the damage.

On the first night of their holiday with the grandchildren and after a 300 mile drive, the Taylors woke up to find their Medmerry Park chalet flooded.

The Taylors woke to find their beds surrounded by floodwater

"I put my foot out of bed and I've got 12 inches of water, so I'm thinking oh my God, either the kids have left the taps on in the sink and this sink's overflowed, and then I realised it was dirty water," said Anne Taylor.

Roy Taylor could barely believe what he was seeing, "There was a chap who sailed by on decking with his dog. He got his dog on the decking and was sailing past in the current."

"It was scary, it was, because you didn't know how high it was going to come," said Anne.

“I fell over at one point up to my neck," said Roy.

Anne and Roy Taylor feared how high the floodwater would rise Credit: ITV Meridian

Six flood warnings remain in place along the South Coast tonight as the clean up from Monday night's storms continues.

The River Arun in West Sussex burst its banks forcing homes to be evacuated and leaving roads, businesses and caravan parks submerged.Flood warnings are still active for East Wittering and the Bracklesham coast, Medmerry, Climping, and parts of Littlehampton due to high tides. Today dozens were trying to gather possessions and assess damage."I've been coming here since I was about eight or nine with my parents," said Michael Broomhead, "and the groynes were always repaired all the way along. They never had a problem." The mobile homes at Bracklesham Caravan and Boat Club stayed dry despite flooding on the land but all that lies between the two sites and the sea is shingle.Locals say the shingle used to be two metres higher than it is now and they say that is the problem with the flooding at Medmerry Park.Monday night's high tide was exceptional, but exceptional events appear to be becoming more normal.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said, "On Monday night the south coast experienced some of the highest tides on record, with an extra half-a-metre caused by the storm on top of normal spring tides."

"Our teams are out across the region supporting other agencies and to check the effect of the conditions on our flood defences."

“We know the devastation flooding can cause, and we sympathise with anyone whose property was flooded."

"We focus our efforts to protect communities most at risk from flooding. After some of the highest spring tides on record experienced this week along the south coast, we have begun bolstering the shingle defence at Bracklesham."

People are advised to remain vigilant despite an improving situation, and check their flood-risk at www.gov.uk/flood or on Floodline: 0345 988 1188.

